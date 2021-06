CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police are warning their community about a texting scam.

In a Facebook post, officers shared a screenshot of a text. “Nice try but I don’t think so,” said officers. “We’re increasingly receiving these types of unsolicited text alerts with a link to an intriguing offer, don’t fall for it!” They then said to never click on links in an unfamiliar or unsolicited text message. They said clicking on the links could expose you to other scams or malware attacks.