This picture–provided by the Clinton Police Department– is similar to a vehicle reported stolen in town.

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department needs help with an investigation involving a stolen SUV.

In a Facebook post, officers said a maroon 2007 Saturn Outlook was stolen sometime overnight. It was taken from the 800 block of West White Street. The vehicle has Illinois registration of “885012.”

Anyone with information on the car’s location is asked to call Clinton Police at (217) 935-9441.