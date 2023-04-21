CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A police response in Clinton on Friday turned out to be the result of swatting, police said.

Department officials said on Facebook that they received a report of a violent act in progress at a home around 2:41 p.m. Local and state law enforcement responded to the home, but concluded that the circumstances were unfounded and that the situation was the result of swatting.

Swatting, department officials said, is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service into sending a police or emergency service to another person’s address, a school or a business. It is triggered by falsely reporting a serious law enforcement emergency, like a bomb threat, murder or hostage situation or mental health crisis.

“This trend is an extremely dangerous and sometimes life-endangering prank that places first responders and the general public at great risk,” Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said. “We are thankful of the outcome in this matter and extremely grateful for the outpouring of support and prompt response from the assisting agencies.”

Clinton Police received assistance in their response from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.