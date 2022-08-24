CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of its search for Juana Arellano, the Clinton Police Department has released video footage of someone they said could be Arellano.

It’s been three days since Arellano disappeared and she has yet to be found. Surveillance footage from Clinton Elementary School could provide a clue as to where she went, but Clinton Police cannot confirm the person in the video is Arellano and are asking the public for help identifying the person.

The footage was recorded around 11 p.m. on Sunday and it shows someone walking west on Park Lane before running across the school’s lawn and into the school parking lot. The person then ran south along Illini Drive to the intersection with Manor Hill Drive. The image was then lost due to darkness after this point.

Clinton Police said the person in the video is not a person of interest; they are only trying to identify the person so they can confirm or deny that the person in the video is Arellano. An identification could aid their search efforts.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the person in the video can contact Clinton Police at 217-935-9441.