CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man is under arrest and facing charges in connection to a shots-fired incident early Thursday morning.

Clinton Police said Logan Lentz, 24, was arrested after a witness saw him firing a gun into the air. That incident happened in the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets; Lentz was arrested after a search of the area. That search, conducted by officers and a K9 unit, led to the recovery of a 9mm handgun, spent shell casings and live ammunition.

Lentz was taken to the DeWitt County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a gun by a felon, reckless discharge of a gun, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers noted that there has been a recent increase in the number of encounters between police officers and people with illegally possessed guns and gun violence. He pointed to the recent shooting of two Decatur police officers as an example.

“We too will make removing violent offenders and illegally possessed guns from our community a top priority,” Lowers said. “The safety of our community and our officers is our number one goal every day.”

The Clinton Police Department is receiving assistance from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services in the ongoing investigation.