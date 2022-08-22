CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department is actively looking for a woman who went missing Sunday night.

Clinton Police are looking for 32-year-old Juana Arellano, saying that she left her home to go for a walk around 9 p.m. and never returned. Arellano is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black leggings and a brown exercise shirt.

Officers added that surveillance footage at Clinton Elementary School may have seen her walking southbound along Illini Drive at approximately 11:15 p.m. Homeowners with security systems are asked to review their footage during late night hours in an attempt to verify Arellano’s last known location. Anyone who has information is asked to call Clinton Police at 217-935-9441.