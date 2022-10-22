SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man was sentenced for possession of child pornography to over three years in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Arthur Hatfield was sentenced on October 19 after police found him keeping thousands of images of child pornography on several electronic devices and social media.

Officials said these images included children as young as five years old engaged in sexual acts. Hatfield had tried to use software to mask his IP address when collecting the child pornography.

Hatfield was indicted in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in September 2021.