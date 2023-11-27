CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man has died just days after he was able to pull himself out of his burning home.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 79-year-old Lubertus Cleeton passed away from thermal injuries sustained in the Nov. 20 fire. Cleeton was able to escape the home and was further led to safety by a complete stranger.

Cleeton was then taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was admitted as a patient but passed away two days later on Nov. 22.

The fire and death are under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.