CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton High School’s football complex is getting an upgrade.

The plan is to put new turf on the football field, along with other improvements to the surrounding area. Two more lanes will also be added to the six-lane track, along with new light poles for the football field.

Superintendent Curt Nettles said the cost would be around $2.5 million, and that it will help Clinton make better year-round use of their field.

“Not only is it a great look for our school district, but it’s going to be more practical with how we use our space.”

They will start looking for bids soon. The hope is to start building this upcoming summer, so that the complex will be ready for fall sports in 2024.