CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas service in Clinton is down after a pipeline was damaged Wednesday morning.

The Clinton Fire Department said on Facebook that the line is located in the area of U.S. Route 54 and Miller Street, and that it was damaged when a service crew hit it. As of noon, the gas leak has been stopped and there is no danger, officials said.

Firefighters are working with Ameren crews, along with the Clinton School District, Illinois Department of Transportation, City of Clinton and local businesses to ensure everyone remains informed and gas service is restored.

This is the third gas leak in Clinton to take place this year. The first required the evacuation of 200 homes in February and another a few weeks ago caused another evacuation.