CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials have shared new details about the gas leak in Clinton earlier this week.

Officials said that a contractor installing fiberoptic cable hit a gas line and that the company has been “relieved of responsibility.”

The City of Clinton continues to investigate the gas leak that forced the evacuation of roughly 200 homes.

In the meantime, Jake Dukett, Ameren’s Supervisor of Natural Gas Public Awareness, wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone to call 8-1-1 before digging with a shovel or machine to avoid hitting a gas line underground.

“Once gas migrates into the sewers, it’s kind of, you know, game on, you know, where it can migrate quickly through sewers,” said Dukett, “and as it does that, it can get it quickly get into homes, it can get into buildings and businesses, so that can escalate very quickly.”

The city’s public safety commissioner said the high explosive levels in the sewers could have taken out the whole neighborhood with one spark. Luckily, crews responded immediately to the situation.

Crews finished with repairs around midnight last night.