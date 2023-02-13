CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home over the weekend.

It happened on the 600 block of W. Washington St.

The fire department shared on Facebook that crews were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when they found heavy fire on the third floor of the building.

Officials say they were able to put out the fire quickly.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The fire department says Kenney, Maroa, Wapella, Waynesville, and DeWitt County EMS were also dispatched to help.

Illinois Fire Marshals Office continues to investigate the situation.