CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton firefighters are on the scene of another gas leak in the town.

The Clinton Fire Department said on Facebook that the leak is in the area of Leander and Mulberry Streets. Utility services are on the scene to assist firefighters and officials said the situation is under control. No one is in harm.

The department asked that people give crews room to work in order to fix the issue. They also said they would give an update when conditions change in their favor or otherwise.

This is the fourth gas leak to happen in Clinton this year, and the second in just two weeks. Gas service in town was disrupted by a leak on Nov. 1 in the area of U.S. Route 54 and Miller Street when a service crew struck a line.

This is a developing story.