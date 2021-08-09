Clinton Fire: No one hurt after fire at Arcosa Wind Towers

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several fire departments were called to put out a fire at Arcosa Wind Towers on Monday morning.

Clinton firefighters said they were dispatched around 7 a.m.. When they got there, they found a smaller building within Arcosa that was fully engulfed. That inner building housed compressors and electrical equipment, according to firefighters. The fire spread to the rafters of the building and was spreading further throughout the building.

Commissioner Dan Ballenger said they had to enlist the help of first and second alarm companies. With their assistance, they were able to put the fire “out in a rather quick fashion.” Those companies included Clinton Fire, Wapella Fire, Kenney Fire, Maroa Fire, Hickory Point Fire, Hayworth Fire and Farmer City Fire. Additionally, Waynesville Fire was on standby at Clinton’s station to serve further calls that came in to their service area.

No one was hurt in the fire. Ballenger said Arcosa did send some of the plant workers home. Arcosa officials called in some relief units for back-up energy and air supply, according to Ballenger.