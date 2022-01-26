Clinton Fire Chief: Dog dies in overnight fire; house deemed total loss

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A house is a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Clinton Fire chief.

It happened on South Monroe Street between East South and East White streets in Clinton. Officials said they got the call around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire chief said two people were in the house at the time of the fire. They were not hurt but a dog died.

At least eight fire departments responded to the scene. The chief said while they were battling the flames, crews encountered issues with bitter cold and ice. A nearby church opened their doors to help personnel warm up.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.