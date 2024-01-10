CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three years ago, Clinton’s Michelle Akeman started baking to avoid a relapse into addiction. Now, she and her husband have a chance to win a nationwide baking contest.

The two recently entered their business Red Wagon Bakery LLC in The Greatest Baker, hosted by baker and “Cake Boss” television host Buddy Valastro. The winner will get to meet Valastro, a $10,000 cash prize and a feature in the magazine Bake from Scratch, which Akeman said is worth even more.

The contest started with 44,000 businesses, including those with stores and those operating out of homes, like Red Wagon. Red Wagon was one of just over 1,000 that made it to the quarterfinals.

The business and her baking were born out of a dark place in Akeman’s life. Her father passed away in January of 2020 and a few months later, COVID-19 hit.

“It was really rough, and I am a previous addict. So at the time, I was in a position in life where I was either going to go back to that life, or I was going to choose something different,” Akeman said. “And the only choice I felt I had to do at that time was pray. In that time, I heard ‘bake.'”

Akeman mentioned that a niece of hers had passed away in 2018, and it was her dream to be a baker. Akeman herself had never considered the idea of baking, even after her niece’s passing, but she went ahead and started.

Returning to work, Akeman brought her baked goods along for her coworkers to enjoy. Before long, they started asking to buy her goods and a few months later, in April of 2021, she made a choice and took a risk with her husband.

“I quit my job to do the whole at-home baking thing. Not a good idea to quit your job during a pandemic,” Akeman said. “We went ahead and got a Cottage Law license, and next thing you know, we have the LLC and then a food truck and it just has kind of evolved.”

Part of that evolution included a chance to give some baked goods to rapper Jelly Roll the past summer. Akeman wasn’t able to meet him in person, but he did reach out to her to offer his compliments.

Akeman specializes in sugar cookies but also sells chocolate-covered strawberries and cheesecake, which is why she had to lease the food truck. State law requires a commercial kitchen to make, package and sell cheesecake.

Akeman had to give up the food truck due to a refrigeration issue but is working with a new partner to get a food trailer that can offer both baked and hot foods.

Akeman said social media like Facebook and TikTok has been key to growing her business, and it’s how she found out about The Greatest Baker. A friend messaged her through TikTok to let her know.

“She saw the link, messaged me, she’s like ‘I think you should do it,'” she said. “We did not find out about it until, I believe, a week, a few days before it was too late to enter. We got in at the very last minute.”

Akeman is now rallying support from the community to send Red Wagon to the semifinals. Voting is done online for free, but extra votes can be cast with a donation to charity. As of Wednesday afternoon, Red Wagon is in 4th place out of a group of eight other businesses, with the group winner going to the semifinals.

If Red Wagon goes all the way to the finals and wins, Akeman said she plans to use the $10,000 to buy bigger and better equipment to further her baking, including an edible cookie printer. She said the printer can make quadruple the number of cookies she currently makes and can make them twice as fast, and she is open to renting it out to other cookie makers in the area.

Regardless of how the contest ends, Akeman said starting her business from a time of crisis and growing it into what it is today means so much to her.

“It’s not just to make my dad proud, because I wasn’t making him proud when he passed away. But this is something that he can be proud of,” she said. “You can change your life around; you can do whatever you want to do. You just have to believe you have to have faith and you have to have manifestation.”