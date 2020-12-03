Clinics switch from urgent care to respiratory-only services as COVID surges

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — One healthcare system is switching some of its urgent care services in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s surge in rural Illinois areas.

Next Monday, Horizon Health’s EZ Care clinics in Paris and Marshall will transition to respiratory care centers, only admitting patients with COVID-19 symptoms, the flu and other respiratory issues, according to a new release.

“This change is being driven by the data we’ve reviewed for the past few weeks,” said Carrie Cunningham, EZ Care manager. “We’ve learned that only about seven percent of patients being seen have come for non-COVID related complaints.”

Patients seeking medical attention for non-respiratory symptoms, such as wounds, minor cuts, and strains will be seen at Horizon Health’s primary care clinics in Paris, Chrisman, and Oakland. Same-day appointments will be available and new patients are welcome.

“Given the size of our EZ Care clinics, we are working to decrease overcrowding and patient wait times,” Cunningham continued. “We’ve noticed that patient volumes come in waves. We go from having a lot of people waiting at one time to having only a few over the next couple hours.”

To decrease wait times and prevent patient overcrowding, EZ Care clinics will require appointments beginning Monday.

Patients accessing dermatology and women’s health services located in the lower level of the Paris EZ Care location should note the alternate entry point. A door to the east of the main entrance is designated for those patients.

To make an appointment for COVID-concerns or other respiratory symptoms, contact the EZ Care location of your choice:

– EZ Care Paris (217) 463-4340; Open Monday – Friday 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

– EZ Care Marshall (217) 826-3299; Open Monday – Friday 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

To see a medical provider for a non-COVID/respiratory need, contact your primary care provider or call the primary care clinic of your choice:

– Paris Clinic (217) 465-8411; Open Monday – Friday 8 am to 5 pm

– Chrisman Clinic (217) 269-2394; Open Monday 7:30 am to 7:30 pm, Tuesday–Thursday 8 am to 4:30 pm, Friday 8 am to 12:30 pm

– Oakland Clinic (217) 346-2353; Open Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm