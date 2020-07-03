Clinic recieves accreditation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new addition to the University of Illinois’ Vet Med Center has been recognized for its care.

The American Animal Health Association (AAHA) accredited the Veterinary Medicine South Clinic.

They say it ensures the highest level of care and has exceeded more than 900 standards, surpassing state regulations.

One veterinary explains why this recognition means a lot to the clinic.

“Because of the standards that are established by AAHA, we are able to make sure that every patient that comes through the door receives that higher quality standard,” says Medical Director Gene Pavlovsky.

The South Clinic opened in January.