Clinic offers drive-up service for routine lab work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield Clinic locations will have drive-up lab testing in their parking lots.

Officials with the Springfield Clinic said these sites will do tests for routine lab work. These are not COVID-19 testing sites. “These outdoor lab sites are intended to provide a way for patients to get routine labs that are due because patient health and safety is Springfield Clinic’s number one priority.” Any patient with routine lab orders can use this service, including those that require fasting. Patients who do not see doctors at Springfield Clinic, Memorial Physician Service and SIU Medicine will need physical orders in hand.

The following locations will have drive-up labs:

Springfield Clinic Main Campus at 1025 South 6th Street

Springfield Clinic Family Practice Center at 1100 Centre West Drive

When you get to either location, you will be directed to a designated parking spot to wait. You will then call the number on the sign at the spot to get registered and receive instructions. You will not get results at the drive-up location. Those will be available through normal processes; by phone or through patient portal.