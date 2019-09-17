Climate Strike march on campus takes place Friday

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Students and others are planning to join the Global Climate Strike with a march on campus Friday. It’s part of a week-long call to action surrounding the UN Climate Summit.

The Summit, being held Monday in New York, is designed to meet the climate challenge by accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Climate Strikes are planned in more than 100 countries including 500 cities in the U.S. There will be 19 in Illinois including Bloomington-Normal, Springfield, Carbondale and Charleston.

Students are also calling on Governor Pritzker to take action in the state and pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act.

UIUC Climate March

Friday, September 20, 2019

10:30 am: March begins

Main Quad – Undergraduate Library

North Quad – Siebel Center

Noon: Rally and Speakers at Alma Mater