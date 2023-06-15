CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Certain areas in Illinois are moving into severe drought conditions.

Some farmers have already started abandoning their crops because of poor quality. Champaign County farmer Doug Downs is no stranger to drought. His 33 years of experience as a farmer has shown him the effects dry weather has on his crops.

“Corn needs moisture to translocate nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium,” said Downs. “And this is critical time of the year for those actions.”

Downs knows it’ll take time for conditions to get better. In the meantime, he knows there’s not much he can do to save his crops.

“If it doesn’t rain, the corn is going to die eventually. It’s going to run out of water,” Downs said.

Experts said 15% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions. State climatologist Trent Ford said we’re beginning to see stresses on various plants and water supplies.

“The lawns, the native plants,” Ford said. “The sensitive perennials and the young trees. Then we start to see some of the water levels impacted; streams, ponds, stock ponds, things like that.”

Environmental Chemist Jennie Atkins said this extreme weather follows a similar pattern like we had in 2012.

“We had a mild winter and when people plant, we begin to see a lack of rainfall, drying soil and moisture,” Atkins said. “That drought lasted pretty much for the majority of the growing season.”

Ford said we may be able to avoid worse impacts if we string together a few weeks of rainfall. If not, we could see conditions continue to get worse.