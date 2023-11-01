URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of men at C-U at Home’s men’s shelter in Urbana stepped in to help when one of their fellow housemates recently suffered a severe seizure.

Supervisors said the man’s roommate noticed him having a seizure in the middle of the night. He immediately notified a staff member, who laid the man on his side, while the roommate called 911. The man was taken to the hospital and released hours later, with a third roommate taking him back to the shelter.

Case manager Cedar King said this heroism is how members will continue progressing. He added it’s more than a shelter; it’s a home.

“The homeless lifestyle is full of all kinds of dangers.” King said. “Crime victims, substance use, and mental health issues. And so, to be in a home where a person can feel safe is huge for our residents. It’s when they feel safe, that’s when they can move forward and prosper.”

King said the man will be okay and doctors prescribed him medication for his seizures. He’s also proud to see so many people using the program to lift everyone around them.