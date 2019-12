DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Noise and construction outside an election site are causing confusion.

Voters are not sure whether the county office building is open for voting. The county clerk says, “Come on in!”

Even though there is construction, voters can cast ballots. Workers are trying to fix a leak in the basement.

It won’t impact polling hours. Bean says early voting numbers have not been impacted.

As of Tuesday, about 2,300 people had cast early or grace period ballots.