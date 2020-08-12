Clerk’s office addresses error on vote-by-mail application

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk said his office is aware of an error in the vote-by-mail applications that had to do with an incorrect zip code.

In a Facebook post, the clerk’s office said the applications “have a transposed zip code on the application.” Voters were instructed to write in the correct zip code, 61802, when mailing back applications.

“I did talk to the postmaster today,” Ammons said. “And the postmaster assured us even in a case where it was transposed like that, as long as it says Urbana, Illinois, you’ll be fine.”

Voters were encouraged to make their requests online.