CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Clerk wants to give out new stickers during election season – and you can help design them.

If you’ve ever voted in Champaign County, you’ll recognize the “I voted” stickers. They’ve looked the same for about a decade.

But County Clerk Aaron Ammons wants to change that. He’s having a contest for people to draw new ones. The theme is: “this is what democracy looks like.”

“Everyone loves the ‘I voted’ stickers; they ask for them when they come and vote,” Ammons said. “So we wanted to make sure that it was something we continued, but make it creative and engaging. And I think it’s going to help young people engage in the electoral process more, which can’t be anything but beneficial.”

Everyone from kindergarteners to seniors can submit a design. The deadline is April 1. Winners in every age group could receive a cash prize.

Full contest rules can be found on the County Clerk’s website.