Clearview Farm welcomes guest to explore unique crops

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new farm launching in Champaign.

It is called Clearview Farm. It is located at 3501 N. Mattis Ave. Officials with developer Atkins Group said the farm “is where the heartland’s history meets farming’s future.”

It is a 140-acre farm with 18 featured crops. Those crops are grown using what officials call “regenerative agriculture practices.” Officials stated a lot of the crops grown at Clearview Farm are not commonly grown in the state. The farm also has walking paths and other educational opportunities.

“This project really embodies our company’s purpose to exceed expectations that enhance as many lives as possible,” said Vice President of Farms Jim Goss. “This farm will celebrate crop diversity, integrate regenerative agriculture principals, and provide visually stunning opportunities for the community. It is the first of its kind, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunities that this will bring to the community.”

Guests are encouraged to walk or drive through the farm and explore what the farm has to offer.