CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The sunflower maze at Clearview Farm is making a comeback this summer.

Officials said people should be on the lookout for a sunflower maze and several other community events. The sunflowers will be planted on the east side of the farm, making them easily visible to drivers on Mattis Avenue. People can also enjoy other beautiful crops, such as flax that produces beautiful light blue blooms or safflower’s gorgeous yellow-orange blooms.

Clearview Farm was developed by the Atkins Group in 2021. It is a 140-acre farm located in northwest Champaign. Guests are welcome to walk or drive through the farm year-round and are encouraged to explore the farm’s numerous educational placards.

To learn more about Clearview Farm, purchase birdseed or popcorn or plan a visit this year, check out Clearview-Farm.com.