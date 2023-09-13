CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Clearview Farm, Mahomet-Seymour High School’s Future Farmers of America, and others took on a big planting project today — but most may need a bird’s-eye view to take in the full picture.

They all joined together to create an Illinois-shaped pollinator garden, located at Clearview Farm in Champaign. Clearview Farm got the idea from a garden in Kane County, then started making their own plans last fall. They started planting with help from students and the community.

“We are very fortunate to have partnership with Mahomet-Seymour FFA, who brought almost fifty students out here to assist in the planting of the garden,” said Sophia Hortin, Farm Manager at Atkins group.

Native pollinator gardens contain plants native to their region. It’s meant to be a better food source and habitat to reproduce.

“It’s a fun place for families and individuals to come and explore, experience and learn about pollinator plants that are native in Illinois, and also all of agriculture with what we have to offer here at Clearview Farm,” Hortin said.

Now, they’re ready to share it with others.

“They’re really excited that this will be a place that the community can come to enjoy,” Hortin said. “Their purpose is to exceed expectations and enhance as many lives as possible. And we really feel like this is a project that will enhance the lives of people that live in the area.”

The native pollinator garden is 500,000 square feet with over 900 plants planted. Head over to Clearview Farm to get an in-person look.