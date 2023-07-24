CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular sunflower farm in Champaign is back with their annual Sunflower Maze. But this year, they’re using their popularity to benefit charity, namely the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Clearview Farm hopes this vibrant display will also inspire visitors to give back. Donation boxes for the foodbank will be up by the end of the week.

Clearview manager Sophia Hortin said the farm’s sponsor recently began thinking of ways to use their popularity to support a meaningful cause.

“We see folks out here early in the morning, we see folks out here as the sun starts to set,” Hortin said. “So, during sunflower bloom season from dawn to dusk, folks are welcome to come and enjoy the sunflower maze and hopefully participate in the spirit of giving through the Eastern Illinois Foodbank boxes that we’ll have out here.”

Clearview’s Maze has been free since it started four years ago and it will remain free, but people will be encouraged to donate money and non-perishable food items.

Not only are all proceeds from these donation boxes going to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, but the maze has been designed to look like the foodbank’s logo from an aerial view.

Horton added that the sunflowers will be blooming any time now, but they aren’t as tall as last year’s due to recent drought conditions.