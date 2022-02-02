Clearing snow for Illini game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —

A lot of events have been cancelled because of the snow. Tonight’s Illini basketball game was not one of them.

Crews slept overnight at the State Farm Center so they could start on snow removal first thing this morning. They cleared the southwest and northeast parking lots for fans, but not all fans drove. We talked with some people who walked to the arena and waited outside for hours before tip-off.

“Just making these memories that’ll I’ll have with them for the rest of my lifetime, going to these big games I’ll remember so obviously I just want to come and make those memories,” Rohun Patel, freshman at U of I, said.

He went on to say it was worth it to get good seats for the game.