Clean with dignity: homeless able to get free load of laundry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is making sure the homeless have clean clothes to wear.

C-U at Home in Champaign is giving one free load of laundry per day to the homeless.

Leaders say it gives a boost in self-esteem to those who need it the most.

“When you take a shower, when you do a load of laundry and you put that shirt on, clean pair of pants, clean socks, clean underwear, there’s just a feeling there of cleanliness, there’s a feeling of good hygiene, of dignity, of empowerment,” said Rob Dalhaus III, the executive director with C-U at Home.

This service is available Tuesday through Friday.

People in need of free laundry can meet in front of the laundromat at the corner of Columbia and Neil Street at 2:30 p.m.