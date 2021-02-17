Clean-up underway after train derails, spilling grain

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said no one was hurt after a Canadian National train derailed Tuesday night.

According to The Effingham Daily News, this happened around 9 p.m. at a crossing between Dieterich and Newton. Canadian National officials said a preliminary report indicated 12 rail cars derailed, causing some of the grain in those cars to spill out. There were no dangerous goods on the train.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials said clean-up in the area is expected to take all of Wednesday and will be closed at least overnight. Traffic at Dieterich is being rerouted north to Montrose and I-70 East to Greenup and south Illinois 130 to Newton.