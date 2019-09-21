River festival hosts annual clean up

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parks and Recreation division and Keep Vermillion County Beautiful sponsored a volunteer river cleanup at Ellsworth Park from 9-11 a.m Saturday.

“We’re doing a river cleanup, it’s an annual event that takes place during Vermillion River Festival. It’s a joint clean up between City of Danville Parks and Recreation, and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful,” Steve Lane, Superintendent of Community Development, said.

All ages were encouraged to participate in the cleanup in the North Fork branch of the Vermillion River that runs through Ellsworth Park.

“We focus on litter pick up, sometimes we do planting, and some years we do both. This year we’re just doing the clean up, because that’s what is dictated as needed this year,” said Brenda Adams who is the Executive Director of Keep Vermillion County Beautiful says.