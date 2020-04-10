Clean-up day for community

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — In Edgar County, it was clean-up day.

Wednesday night’s storm brought down several trees, including one in Chrisman. John Heath said he was actually outside watching the storm come in when it came down. “The wind was picking up so I was kind of watchin it and I remember telling… I told Stevie and my wife I said those are going to blow away and they did and I glanced to the left and the tree just came down,” he said.

He lost a table, umbrella and had a golf cart suffer some damage. But in the end, he said everyone was safe and that is what counts.