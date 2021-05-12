Clean-up continues after train derailment

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are still working to clean up more than 10 hours after a train derailed.

The derailment happened just north of Pesotum, but it has affected much more than that.

The Pesotum village president said it is going to take 1-2 days to get it cleared.

Drone photo of train derailment

A witness said it was not a passenger train. He said he heard the derailment from his house.

Tuesday night, Canadian National trains were seen stopped as far north as Kankakee.

WCIA crews saw trucks called “CraneMasters” heading south on I-57 from Kankakee. The group specializes in derailments.