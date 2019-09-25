Classroom meets farm field

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A community open house is scheduled for Wednesday to dedicate the Farm Credit Learn & Grow Pavilion. The event is a partnership with Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation and Hendrick House Farm. The event takes place rain or shine.

Teachers, students and farm staff will provide tours so visitors can learn about the collaborative outdoor classroom and pavilion. You’ll explore the edible gardens, composting stations and drip irrigation system connected to a solar-powered timer.

No farm is complete without livestock so chickens, hogs, ducks and bees will be in action as well. Students of Unit 4 and District 116 are learning while generating connections between scientific theory and practice.

Community Open House

Dedication of the Farm Credit Learn & Grow Pavilion

Fowler Farm

Wednesday October 2

5 – 7 pm; rain-or-shine

