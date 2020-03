DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The YMCA is offering a swim class for children with special needs. It’s a 6 week class for children aged 5-18.

The class is in honor of Ethan Kitchens. Kitchens had autism. He died in 2018 after he drowned in a lake in Springfield. He was 7 years old.

Ethan’s mom and employees at Decatur YMCA started this class to teach children safety and swimming skills in water.