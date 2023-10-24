URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents at the ClarkLindsey retirement community in Urbana celebrated fall with a parade.

On Tuesday, they lined the outside of the building awaiting the Halloween-themed parade. It featured Champaign-based businesses, along with the Rantoul High School Marching Band. It also had a 104-year-old as the event’s Grand Marshal, riding along in a red corvette.

A member of the Resident Engagement Team, Landel Nesbitt, was instrumental in the parade planning. He said residents have been excited for the parade for some time.

“It just brings a different excitement to them versus the normal activities. I thought it would be best to have a day of celebration to just celebrate the fall,” Nesbitt said. “Let’s have a good parade, and then you’ll get to see the marching band they asked for.”

ClarkLindsey plans on returning the parade next fall.