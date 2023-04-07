URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Crews have already broken ground for a new apartment building in one Urbana senior living community, so they wanted to celebrate the addition in a unique way.

Staff, current residents and future residents all got to sign their names on a beam Sunday that’ll soon connect the existing independent living apartment building to one that’s under construction right now. ClarkLindsey expects its three stories of assisted living and memory care residences to be finished by the end of the year, and ready for move-in by March.

CEO Debra Reardanz says the community has been around for four decades and is always looking for new ways to grow. She says the beam will symbolize the connection shared by everyone there, and the feeling of belonging she says makes it special.

“Both residents and employees signing the beam, having it be inside the building that will be here for generations to come – it’s exciting but also very typical of what we do here at ClarkLindsey,” Reardanz said.

She says the project required demolition first, so they didn’t have the opportunity to hold a traditional groundbreaking event. Once this building is completed, ClarkLindsey says they’ll start constructing another three-story independent living apartment building, which will be finished in 2025.