CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark St. in Champaign will be closed for more than a week beginning on Thursday.

The closure between Fair St. and Draper Ave. is happening in order to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair at the 1500 block of W. Clark St. Access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure.

The City of Champaign appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.

Clark St. is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 16.