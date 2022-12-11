CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Park in Champaign hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, a tradition for nearly 40 years.

The neighborhoods surrounding the park organize the festivities. Tonight they celebrated the holidays with cookies, candles, and of course, singing.

One person says there was a great turnout.

“It is such a wonderful way to create community,” said Brittany Millington. “It’s just a really great way to appreciate neighbors and to enjoy the amenities in this community like these beautiful parks.”