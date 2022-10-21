URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana retirement home held a fashion show for the ages. Residents of Clark Lindsey strutted their stuff at a one-of-a-kind event today.

The staff says these types of events are fun ways to strengthen the relationships between their residents. For the first time, Clark Lindsey in Urbana held a resident-led fashion show.

Seniors showed off this season’s styles in front of their neighbors, families, and friends.

“It’s important for all of us to act silly sometimes and I think this was a really good medium for that to happen,” said Director of Marketing Karen Blatzer.

The idea came after a resident returned from a brief stay in Florida. Production manager, Susan Eades, teamed up with two stores to dress the selected models. But big personalities were found both on and off the catwalk.

“One of the things I thought was both Talbots and Kuhns did a wonderful job matching clothes to the people. That they looked very much like themselves just dressed up,” added Nina, a resident at Clark Lindsey.

Sadly, the planner of the style show, Jan Impey, passed away before the event.

“Oh, I think she will be thrilled. I’m sure she’s looking down from above and she’s very happy,” said Eades.

The show was held in her honor. While it was only the first the show, they hope that it won’t be the last.