Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana may expand, depends on Urbana City Plan Commission

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana may be expanding. The retirement community is on West Windsor Road.

The Urbana City Plan Commission will meet Thursday to decide if it will recommend the plan to the city council.

The project would include eight more independent living villas along with the expansion of the existing wellness center.

This would increase the occupancy by 30%.

“We’re really preparing for the future as the baby boomers are going to be getting older, that we’ll have enough space to accommodate everybody,” said Karen Blatzer, the director of marketing at Clark-Lindsey. “We know that there is demand.”

The project would start at the end of the summer and last until 2025.