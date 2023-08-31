CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department is using a former Champaign business for extra training opportunities.

Firefighters have been practicing at the old Clark Bar since last weekend. The building is set to be demolished within the next couple days. Until then, the department has been taking full advantage of the vacant building.

Firefighters have been doing drills and mock fire runs with artificial smoke to simulate actual fires. The training also allows for authentic damage normally seen only during real emergencies.

Run-throughs took place Thursday morning and afternoon.

Deputy Chief Chris Zurumba said that being able to have real-world experience gives the department an upper hand.

“Any time we can get into real buildings, it’s beneficial for us,” the chief said. “It matches the construction of the calls that we’re going to go on. It has the confined spaces, the tight hallways, the stairwells, the realistic stuff that isn’t quite the same as in the training environment.”

The department hopes to do a couple more test runs in the building before it comes down this weekend.