Clarifying donation needs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A non-profit is clarifying what is needs from donors.

Workers at Salt & Light in Urbana always want donations, but they cannot accept everything. Engagement Director Lisa Sheltra says the non-profit took to social media to explain. “I think since we have such a wide variety of things we can take, people sometimes think they can bring anything here, but there are things we can’t accept.” She says the location in Urbana sources its own food, so it cannot accept anything edible.

Stained furniture, mattresses of any kind and broken electronics also do not make the cut.

Some things Salt & Light does need—men’s clothing and shoes and unopened health and beauty items. You can drop off donations at either location in Urbana or Champaign.