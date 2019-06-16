LERNA, Ill. (WCIA) – People in Coles County decided to spend their Father’s Day weekend learning about their forefathers.

This weekend is “Civil War Weekend” at the Lincoln Log Cabin.

Through various demonstrations and reenactments, people honored the Civil War days, and the involvement of the 5th Illinois Cavalry.

Whether it was the gunpowder, the uniforms, or the drills…there was something for every age group to get excited about.

“There’s some young ones, and there’s some old ones. But it seems that no matter what the age, they want to have a conversation with Abraham Lincoln, and if I’m part of that conversation, then I guess I’ve done it right,” said George Buss, a Lincoln interpreter.

The Lincoln Log Cabin preserves the home where Abraham Lincoln’s father and step-mother lived.

We’ll have more about this site later on this summer, as part of our “Our Town Charleston” series.