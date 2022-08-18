CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign wrapped up its “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” campaign Thursday evening.

It was full of summer events meant to bring people together for fun and community-building conversations. Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni said it’s about getting to know your neighbor and connecting with each other after many people felt isolated during the pandemic.

“Sometimes we forget what it’s like just to talk to people. This was an opportunity for people to be able to come outside of their house, to be able to talk to their neighbors again – to be able to just reach out and touch somebody. It’s a scary time right now,” Kalipeni said.

She said there was a good turnout – and the city hopes to plan a similar series of events next year.