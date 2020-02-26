City will let teens into bars for live entertainment events

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A change to what age you have to be to enter a bar in the city will go into effect soon, but there’s a catch.

Urbana city leaders approved this change on Monday. Teens between the ages of 14 and 17 can go into bars without a parent or guardian, but only for live entertainment events like concerts or theater performances.

Mayor Diane Marlin says this change comes after proposals from various businesses, but it also comes with limitations.

Minors will, of course, not be able to drink alcohol. The bar must be a class A liquor license holder to do this. Events have to end by 11p.m. and must be reported to the city for approval in advance. This will go into effect on July 1st.