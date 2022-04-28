CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana community will be hosting the 2022 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend from Thursday to Saturday.

City officials said this is a popular event and it will bring many visitors, an increased number of vehicles and pedestrian traffic to Champaign-Urbana. Officials encourage drivers to be alert and patient when traveling during the race weekend and to be aware of where race activities will most impact motorists.

Both Champaign and Urbana will have street closures, higher traffic and some travel delays.

According to city officials, traffic impacts will be most noticeable late Friday afternoon and evening and on Saturday morning into mid-afternoon.

For event staging, Kirby Avenue will be closed down between First Street and Fourth Street from 1 p.m. on Friday to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Winsor Road will also be closed between First Street and Race Street from 7 a.m. to around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For full details including racecourse maps, course impact times and the best routes to get around during the race weekend, click HERE.