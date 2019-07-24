City warns no signs on their property

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Now the city is taking action to make sure that doesn’t happen, and people who break the rules could face consequences. Officials are warning people not to advertise along public rights of way, and they’re picking up signs that shouldn’t be there. The public works director says it’s a rule they have had for a while, but there have been complaints recently.

Officials says there shouldn’t be any privately owned signs on city property. The city is focusing on getting rid of signs on any major roads or streets. The Public Works Director says the biggest reason this shouldn’t happen is signs clutter the streets, and it’s just not a pleasant sight. All of the signs will be picked up and taken to the Municipal Services Center. The city says they will be there for 2 weeks before they throw them away.